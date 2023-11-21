Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.7% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,734. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.58. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

