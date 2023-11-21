Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 11,375 shares.The stock last traded at $91.52 and had previously closed at $91.90.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

