Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,693,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,068,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $70.81. 2,465,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

