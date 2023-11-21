Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,666,000 after acquiring an additional 62,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,700,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $224.20. 1,289,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,856. The stock has a market cap of $316.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.52 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

