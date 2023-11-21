Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Raised by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 33.5% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after buying an additional 512,225 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 413,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

