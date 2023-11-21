Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $177.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,090. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.96 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

