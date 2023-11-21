Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

EDF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

