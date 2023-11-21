Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,243 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on V. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.60. 1,444,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.48 and its 200-day moving average is $236.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $253.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.