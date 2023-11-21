Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,243 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on V. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.60. 1,444,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.48 and its 200-day moving average is $236.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $253.34.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
