Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $400,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 36.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,504,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.85. 2,937,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $253.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

