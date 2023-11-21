Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 78 Price Target at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 79 ($0.99) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.15) to GBX 89 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106.09 ($1.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 74.51 ($0.93). 100,649,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,643,930. The company has a market cap of £20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 69.73 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.24 ($1.29).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

