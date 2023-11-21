Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 78 Price Target at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 79 ($0.99) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.15) to GBX 89 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106.09 ($1.33).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.3 %
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.