Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) vs. Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Critical Contrast

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Moxian (BVI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.06 billion 2.56 $213.82 million $3.49 23.34 Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 0.00 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 11.03% 9.13% 3.57% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 1 0 2.33 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Moxian (BVI) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Moxian (BVI)

(Get Free Report)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.