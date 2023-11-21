Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $94,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.77. 1,418,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,579. The firm has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.03 and its 200 day moving average is $157.90. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.