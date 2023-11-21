Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 5.2%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 259,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,098,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Warby Parker by 15.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 80.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

