Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Neil Rodol Sells 105,262 Shares

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £342,101.50 ($428,001.38).

Warpaint London Stock Performance

W7L remained flat at GBX 330 ($4.13) on Tuesday. 73,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,272. Warpaint London PLC has a one year low of GBX 157.51 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.66. The company has a market cap of £254.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

