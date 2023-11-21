Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harmonic (HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2023 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2023 – Harmonic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2023 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2023 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Harmonic Inc alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.