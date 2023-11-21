Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harmonic (HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/1/2023 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/31/2023 – Harmonic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2023 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/2/2023 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2023 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Harmonic Price Performance
HLIT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.50 and a beta of 0.90.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
