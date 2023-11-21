Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2023 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $133.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 532,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,380. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

