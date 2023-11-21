Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,997 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Welltower worth $142,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 703,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

