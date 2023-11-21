WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 74 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.86. 1,617,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

