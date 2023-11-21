Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 548,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,914. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

