WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 514,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,517,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KLG. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at WK Kellogg

In other news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Mckinstray bought 41,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $446,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 153,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,769 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

