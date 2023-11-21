Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 33.3%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 350,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 103,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

