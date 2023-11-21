ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 98002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

