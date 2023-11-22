134,149 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 585.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 241,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,882. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

