1,887 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.