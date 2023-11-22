1,887 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
