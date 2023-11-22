259,661 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 259,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,000. Dynatrace comprises about 0.9% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 364,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

