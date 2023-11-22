3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of 3M worth $685,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. 228,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,882. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

