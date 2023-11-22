417,843 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,731,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $13.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $551.82. The stock had a trading volume of 116,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $14,667,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

