5,104 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 727,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 171,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 718,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 82,037 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

