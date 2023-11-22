5,187 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 78,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,779. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

