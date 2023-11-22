6,991 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,849,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 36,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. TheStreet cut shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

