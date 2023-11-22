AAR (NYSE:AIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.28

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $67.92, with a volume of 4773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $512,096.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AAR by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AAR by 25.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 52.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

