Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,125,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,652,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 224,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. 3,050,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,218. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.