AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned 2.44% of AbbVie worth $5,813,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,888. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $244.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

