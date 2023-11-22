AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 968,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,490,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,321.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 168.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 323,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 202,892 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 985,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,857. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

