Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $74.87, with a volume of 222358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,917 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

