abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 165,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 135,188 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.75.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Get abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Healthcare Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

In other abrdn Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $148,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,344.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.