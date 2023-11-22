Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 122,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.