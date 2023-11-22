Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accolade by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

