Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,596,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,871,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

