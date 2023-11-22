Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

