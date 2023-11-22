Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

