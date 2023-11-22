agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.34. agilon health shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 645,487 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

