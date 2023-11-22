Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Albany International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albany International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,857,000 after purchasing an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,911,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 184,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 189.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 81.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

See Also

