Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

