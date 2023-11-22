Algebris UK Ltd Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Algebris UK Ltd decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 7.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,020,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,957 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

C stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

