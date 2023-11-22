Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock remained flat at $78.94 on Wednesday. 13,293,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,402,746. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,371,000 after purchasing an additional 142,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

