Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.80

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$79.80 and last traded at C$79.70, with a volume of 280547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.29.

ATD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.80. The firm has a market cap of C$77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.1710037 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

