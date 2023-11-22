Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,567,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,431 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Altria Group worth $750,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. 552,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,586. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

