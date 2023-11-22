Amar Doman Purchases 19,900 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman acquired 19,900 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

TSE:DBM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.