Amar Doman Purchases 19,900 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman acquired 19,900 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
TSE:DBM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
