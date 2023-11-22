Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.74

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.74 and last traded at $146.80, with a volume of 10523888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,388,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

